In that heterosexual kinda way. This is just great.

One constant in Washington since the Iraq war went sour is that Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is out the door. The latest word from Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol is that Mr. Rumsfeld will leave after the Nov. 7 elections.

Â Â Â Â Mark Larson, host of a popular radio talk show on KOGO in San Diego, asked Mr. Rumsfeld about the prediction during a live interview this week at the White House. "Rumsfeld will leave after the election," Mr. Kristol said on Fox News Sunday.

Â Â Â Â "That fellow said the same damn thing in April of 2001," Mr. Rumsfeld responded. "He has been on that shtick, and people keep repeating it and repeating it. I don't know why they listen to him. He's been wrong so many times. There ought to be some accountability."

