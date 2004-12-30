Here's the deal. I'm thinking of switching from T-Mobile to Cingular. I hear horrible stories about Cingular's customer service, but it does have a larger network and better coverage in Georgia and D.C. I'm not sure though. It's time to get a new phone. I'm waiting on Treo to bring the 650 over to GSM (damn them for keeping it Sprint exclusive for so long).

Any thoughts on Cingular vs. T-Mobile. It's confusing. At least Apple intends to launch a cell network. But I can't wait for Steve.