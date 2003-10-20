I remember learning in PoliSci classes during college about political realignments. One of the lessons was that people cannot look to one election to see results. A realignment is not a realignment unless it is broad and consistent.

So, it was with great interest when I read this article by Fred Barnes. I'm still not as confident as Fred is that there has been a political realignment. I still tend to think it is an issues realignment, for which the Republicans are the only game going.

Notwithstanding that, because of partisan gerrymandering, I think the Republicans have the House locked up for the rest of the decade, and they may have the Senate in 2004. If the Republicans keep the House, Senate, and White House in 2004, the realigment will be undisputed.