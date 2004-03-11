I just don't think the bombing is ETA. I could be wrong and the "experts" could be right, but here's my thinking, beyond my other post.

ETA is a "separatist movement." ETA wants independence from Spain for the Basque region. Killing a bunch of people in Madrid is just going to piss off the Spaniards. If it is ETA Juan Carlos and Aznar are going to El Cid ETA's ass.

So, it doesn't make sense to take what ETA characterizes as a fight for freedom to the heart of Madrid and kill civilians unless they are so far out there ETA believes becoming Hamas-lite will demoralize the Spanish.

I have also heard on the news tonight that Tony Blair has been getting reports of a planned Al Qaeda attack in Europe. This might have been it.