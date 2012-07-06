I support Congressman Joe Walsh a thousand percent and you should too. Pony up your checkbooks while you are at it. He’s in the midst of a manufactured scandal because he dared utter an inconvenient truth.

His opponent is the leftwing darling Tammy Duckworth. As CNN notes, “A Black Hawk helicopter pilot in Iraq, Duckworth lost both legs and the use of one arm when her crew was shot down in 2004. She was later awarded the Purple Heart and continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard.”

But, and here is where the outrage pimps have rushed to attack Joe Walsh, the Congressman pointed out that “she is a hero, and that demands our respect, but it doesn’t demand our vote. All she does, guys, is talk about her service.”

Duckworth is part of a contingent of liberal Democrats who served their country and then came back to the United States and promptly began running for office as anti-war Democrats. It was a clever tactic from the left. Left-wing groups went out and recruited anti-war veterans to put up against the Republicans. Duckworth ran and, like most of the other anti-war veterans who did the same, lost in 2006. Duckworth then became an Assistant Secretary in the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2009, then left in 2011 to run again.

Her service was noble, honorable, and commendable. She’s a war hero. Many politicians have transitioned from war hero to political career. The problem with Duckworth, as Joe Walsh noted, is that she’s running on her war service and not on the issues.

Naturally, of course, when Congressman Walsh pointed out that Duckworth’s service in the military is about the extent of her public campaign platform, the left went into overdrive. The Duckworth campaign and outside leftwing groups are attacking him as insensitive, hostile to veterans, etc.

All he did was tell it like it is. That’s what is so refreshing about Joe Walsh.