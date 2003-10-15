I suppose I should keep up with them, but I really don't. Sure, there are a few that I read. But most of them are leftist conspiracies with no merit.

They remind me of the right wing back in the 60's. The right wing thought that organizations were interconnected like a spiderweb. The trilateralists and the CFR were in league with the Illuminati and mob, etc. All of them were conspiring in a great way to keep the conservatives down. Some right wingers still believe that and think that prominent conservative politicians are puppets of the CFR, etc.

Now, however, the table has turned and the left is at it. The Federalists, National Review, CATO, AEI, and Heritage are all in bed under the control of Phyllis Schlafly and Jerry Falwell, who in turn take their orders from Ariel Sharon. All of them have come together to kill off the last remaining rights in the Constitution.

It's quite humorous, but it wastes my time to read the blogs that support this theory.