I think I have mentioned once before that I belong to a couple of listservs of Republicans from around Georgia and the nation. Every once in a while, I am truly amazed by what I get off these things. I consider myself a true conservative, but able to admit it is sometimes necessary to be pragmatic.

Here is a sampling I have received over the weekend: 1) Georgia's attorney general is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Uh-oh. 2) There are crematoria in Georgia, Ohio, etc. to dispose of the civil libertarians in a new holocaust. 3) Mandatory seat belt laws are another step on the road to serfdom (quoting Walter Williams).