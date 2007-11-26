Rail on about megachurches, many of which are good, but I will say that I'm always a bit concerned with independent megachurches that are driven more by their charisma of their pastors than by doctrinal beliefs. And this is in large part why.

When a church, any church, is thriving more because of the pastor himself than anything else, there is no one to hold the pastor accountable. And he can get out of hand. Of course, he can also get himself a deal with EWTN TBN (sorry Mother Angelica. Didn't mean to get you mixed up with the big haired lady who sits on the gold throne, I was just moving fast) to be on TV all night.

Let me add more here than I did when I posted this at Peach Pundit.

I've got a real problem with a lot of these guys like Osteen, Binny Hinn, etc. who only know enough verses in the Bible to speak some silver tongued message about prosperity. I've read through the Bible and I have yet to find the passage that says God is going to make me rich if I believe in him.

No, the Bible says God will deliver me from my sins, not make me rich. And, of course, that's worth more than all the gold on earth. But these megachurch pastors and their prosperity message are going to be held seriously accountable and will be found wanting at the end of days. They've taken a group of people hungering and fed them sugar without substance. The hunger has turned to a disease. While the hunger could have been cured with good scriptural nourishment, the disease will be far more difficult to cure because they were given scripture to begin with -- just a bastardized version.

A whole flock lost to the sex and greed of a one man church.

Okay, so I did go off on megachurches. Oh well.