A whole lot of people were asking me to run for City Council and I kept saying no and praying about it. The more I prayed the more restless I got over not doing it. The other night I was reading my Charles Spurgeon devotional about Matthew 5:16, "In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven." Spurgeon wrote, "What will become of you who, having a talent, never put it out to interest. O slothful ones, who have wrapped your talent in a napkin, how will you answer for it in the day when the Master calls his servants to give their reckoning?"

That started shifting me in the opposition direction -- toward running. I was not sold on the idea until yesterday. I had a talk with a friend who made the case that this was going to be a unique year. There are several good people running for City Council, from Lauren Benedict to Rabbi Schlesinger to Keith Moffett. There is potential for positive change in Macon.

Christy and I complain about the direction Macon is headed all the time and yet we live here. Here's an opportunity to try to change the place for the better. I think I'd regret it more if I did not try than to try and maybe fail.

After a week of praying for a clear answer from God as to whether to run or not and convinced that I should not, the static in my head has disappeared and it is very clear this is something worth doing -- it's time to stop offering solutions and actually try to solve the problems.