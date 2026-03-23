For starters, I want to point out something objectively true. Right now, each of you is as much an expert on what the Iranian regime is thinking as every talking head on television who pronounces for the Iranian regime.

The leadership is dead. The gay ayatollah is, at best, in a coma. The President of Iran is a figurehead, not talking to anyone else in leadership. The head of the Air Force is dead. The head of the Army is dead. The head of the Navy is dead. The head of the secret police is dead. The head of the Basij militia is dead. The Iranian IRGC spokesman is dead. In some cases, we are on the replacements of the replacements of the dead.

We’re on the C team now across the board — people without ties to the television analysts who have long pontificated on what the Iranian leadership is thinking. So much of what you are hearing about what the leadership might do or is thinking is based on pro-Iran analysts who are not talking to the present leadership, but only know the thinking of the dead leadership.

In other words, you know as much as them.

But there are some important developments.

Iran did fire an intermediate-range missile at Diego Garcia. The people who analyze Iran insisted they did not have them. Not only did they have them, but they had managed to keep them protected from Israeli and American air strikes.

Israel and the Crown Prince of Iran have continued to signal to Iranian citizens to stay inside, maintain a general strike, and wait.

President Trump is threatening to target Iran's power production if they do not fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, our Marines get ever closer, and both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are gearing up to go on offense against Iran.

President Trump has also leaked what he wants from an Iranian peace deal.