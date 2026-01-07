Via Colin Rugg

The Left is denying that this lady did what she did.

In Minnesota, a white female progressive activist attempted to block ICE agents with her vehicle. One agent confronts her as another walks towards the front of her car.

She attempts to flee the officers. With an ICE agent directly in front of her in her line of sight, you can see her accelerate into him. Only as she begins to accelerate does the agent draw his gun. She proceeds to accelerate, and he attempts to pivot out of the way, opening fire on her, and slipping on the slippery, icy road.

This was absolutely self-defense on his part. The Mayor of Minneapolis is calling that claim, “Bulls**t.”

No, you can see it for yourself. The agent was justified. The progressive activist tried to run him over after first using her car to block the agents.