So I've been trying out my iChatAV. It is a way cool program that nows let's you connect with AIM 5.5 users.

Okay, it is a bit freakish (so says my sister) to talk to someone I've never met before.

Anyway, iChatAV lets you talk with or without a video feed if you have a Mac. It is very, very easy and good quality.

I signed onto a site where you can find other people to talk to. I searched for "Christian/Conservative/Republican." Oddly enough, only about five people came up. I had a nice ten minute conversation with a guy in Oklahoma who builds houses while his wife is in med school.

The whole Apple experience is so much better than you'll ever have with a PC.