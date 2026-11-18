The following is an adaptation of my radio monologue on the subject.

Laura Ingraham asked the Vice President the question a lot of Americans are asking each other right now: should we be building a bunker or stocking up on food and water? J.D. Vance said no. “We don’t see a crisis coming down the pike,” he told her. What people were hearing about, he said, was “just basic good government” — a government “actually preparing” for the worst so the worst does not happen.

The administration wants to convey competence. The problem is that the last several days have not seen much.

On Friday, the FAA had to ground stop every airplane in America. On Tuesday, CNN reported that NSANet, the highly classified network the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications, had gone down. The same afternoon, Apple — a company famous for getting things right — watched iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Pay go down for hours. In between, it was the banks, the airlines, Microsoft, and the email accounts. A lot of normal people have the same eerie feeling they had in February of 2020, right before everything went sideways. Rumors are now circulating in hospitals and group chats that a nationwide power outage is coming this week and will last three days or more.

The FAA Is Its Own Thing

The FAA’s problem was not a hacker. It was a hub in Arkansas, upgrading from copper wire to fiber optic in the middle of the afternoon, apparently presuming the other end of the line had already been upgraded too. Fiber carries far more information than copper. The circuits and routers on the other end could not handle it, and the whole thing went kablooey. If you know anything about the FAA, you should never presume hacking. Always presume incompetence and old equipment. This is an agency that still runs on floppy disks.

The Rest Is the Patches

The rest of it, I am convinced, is connected. Over the past couple of weeks, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and a host of other companies announced they would be rolling out updates to keep AI agents from working inside their systems on behalf of consumers. AI agents can now log into your cell phone account and find you a cheaper plan, move you to a bank account without the fees, or book your flight and your dinner reservation. The companies do not like that. At the same time, AI is finding holes in their systems faster than anyone expected, and they know that if their AI can find those holes, someone else’s AI can find them too.

So everyone is rushing. They are pushing patches to websites and back-end systems that looked fine in testing and then fell over under real-world load. Even the NSA said its network “experienced temporary degradation” during what it called routine maintenance, with no evidence of a cyberattack. Apple blamed its outage on an internal update. When even Apple cannot push an update without breaking iCloud, nobody is exempt. These failures are not a grand coincidence. They are related, and they are related to the same thing.

A friend who explained all of this to me said he would actually sleep better at night if it were a cyberattack. I think he is right. A hacker is an enemy, and enemies can be fought. A cyberattack would at least mean someone, somewhere, was competent. What we actually have is critical infrastructure held together by old code and people scrambling to patch it before the real attacks come, and making a mess of it in the process. That is much harder to sleep through.

Competence Is the Whole Job

The American people would really like to see some competence right now, and they are not getting it from the White House. When President Trump was asked about all of this, he waved it away. It was not a big deal. It was not his fault. It was not his responsibility. He seems more interested in building an arch and a ballroom than in doing the basic, boring work of reassuring a nervous country that someone is in charge and knows what he is doing.

That has been the persistent problem with this administration. It governs to win its base, not to win over the American public. On the question of basic competence — the thing most Americans actually want from their government — it seems to have given up persuading anyone who is not already on board. Voters just handed Democrats the biggest House majority since 1991 in part because they wanted things to work.

Unfortunately, the White House is not alone. The Fortune 500 does not exude competence on any of this. Neither does the media. Neither do the institutions that are supposed to explain to ordinary people what is going on. They have all decided silence is safer than candor.

Into the Vacuum

When the people who should be explaining things refuse to explain them, people go looking for someone who will. They find him on social media. He seems confident. He seems competent. He tells them to trust him because it is actually a deep, nefarious secret, and he heard it from someone who heard it from the powers that be. It is always the powers that be.

Conspiracy theories thrive when the truth is either too simple or too complicated for people to accept. This one has both problems. The truth is too simple, because “they rushed a software patch” sounds too dumb to explain a grounded airline. It is also too complicated, because explaining how AI agents and AI bug hunters are exposing decades of brittle systems takes more patience than a viral post allows. The man on social media fills the gap, and the people who should have filled it have no one to blame but themselves.

What we need is someone in a position of authority to be honest and frank. No, it is not a cyberattack. We have systems full of holes that AI is now finding faster than anyone planned for. Everyone is rushing to fix them before the attacks actually come, and the rushing is causing the problems. That is not a comforting message, but I think it is a true one, and telling the truth plainly is where competence begins.

The Vice President is right that competence matters. Maybe the administration could try a little harder at it.