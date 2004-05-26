Idiocy
Well, Kerry finally realized that some rules do apply to him.
Bowing to pressure, John Kerry decided Wednesday to accept the nomination at the Democratic presidential convention in July, scuttling a plan to delay the formality so he could narrow President Bush's public money advantage.
"Boston is the place where America's freedom began, and it's where I want the journey to the Democratic nomination to be completed," Kerry said in a statement released by his campaign. "On Thursday, July 29, with great pride, I will accept my party's nomination for president in the city of Boston. From there we will begin our journey to a new America."
The statement ended four days of controversy over an idea that was supposed to remain a secret for several more weeks. All of that was said through gritted teeth. Heh.