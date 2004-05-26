Well, Kerry finally realized that some rules do apply to him.

Bowing to pressure, John Kerry decided Wednesday to accept the nomination at the Democratic presidential convention in July, scuttling a plan to delay the formality so he could narrow President Bush's public money advantage.

"Boston is the place where America's freedom began, and it's where I want the journey to the Democratic nomination to be completed," Kerry said in a statement released by his campaign. "On Thursday, July 29, with great pride, I will accept my party's nomination for president in the city of Boston. From there we will begin our journey to a new America."

The statement ended four days of controversy over an idea that was supposed to remain a secret for several more weeks. All of that was said through gritted teeth. Heh.