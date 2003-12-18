As you are probably aware, Matt Drudge discovered a Canadian site attempting to funnel money into the Wesley Clark campaign. They stopped. Here is their response to the charge:

We completely agree with the guidelines they have established, and it is indeed unacceptable for non-Americans to contribute financially to American politicians. Just as its wrong for the American government to interfere with the governments of other democratically elected leaders of democratic nations (for example, Venezuela)--but it is doubtful that we'll ever see anything on Mr. Drudge's website about past or present American anti-democratic actions. Only when a pro-Clark site from Canada emerges, does Drudge decide that interfering in other nations elections is wrong. We find that intriguing.