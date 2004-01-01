Add this WaPo story to the "Why Bush Will Win" category.

Rep. Richard A. Gephardt (D-Mo.) said yesterday that President Bush lacks an understanding of the complexities of national security policy and has displayed a cowboy mentality toward the rest of the world that threatens to leave the country less secure against terrorist and other threats.

Gephardt's, and the Democrats', view of Bush does not comport to reality. The majority of Americans believe Bush is doing well and that he gets it. They have put their faith in the John Wayne image that Bush portrays.

A return to Poindexter will not win this election for the Dems. The just don't get it, or they get it and don't know what to do with it (the more likely scenario).