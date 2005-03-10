I'm not as worked up over the bankruptcy bill as some are, but I think it is silly for a group of Christian lawyers to condemn it because debt forgiveness is in the Bible. I also think Senator Grassley's response is stupid too.

"I can't listen to Christian lawyers because I would be imposing the Bible on a diverse population," Grassley said. "I'll bet those lawyers wouldn't want us to impose the principles of forgiving debt every seven years. If that were the law, nobody would loan them money."