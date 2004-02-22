See here:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, making his Sunday talk show debut as governor, said that he and other foreign-born citizens should be eligible to run for the White House and that President Bush can carry California in November if he does more to help the state.

We already have enough prima donnas who want to be President. See e.g., Democratic Presidential Primary. I realize that it is the popular thing to say now, given Arnold's position and Jennifer Granholm's positions. But, the fear that caused the prohibition to go into the Constitution still exists. See e.g., the hijackers on 9/11 and the reports we keep getting of a fifth column living in the country as naturalized citizens waiting to be awakened by orders from Osama.