One must admire the Obama Administration’s willingness to use every tool at its disposal to win an argument. They are now changing the way the census records healthcare data to wipe out any qualms about Obamacare.

The Federalist has a good background on what is happening, but it is not just the Federalist that is paying attention. Even the liberal New York Times realizes what is going on.

In essence, the Census Bureau has decided to radically change how it surveys people’s healthcare. The result will show, just by virtue of changing the questions, that there is a decline in the uninsured in America. Consequently, it will be impossible to track if the decline is related to the change in the question or Obamacare.

Don’t believe me? Here’s this from the New York Times:

Thus, officials said, it will be difficult to say how much of any change is attributable to the Affordable Care Act and how much to the use of a new survey instrument.

It’s worth noting the Obama Administration places a high value on the politicization of the Census Bureau. It was one of the President’s first acts when he took over in 2009. They know that the press will report the census data objectively and to the Democrats’ advantage.

But they would not be doing this if Obamacare itself were working as designed. No one rigs a game when they’re winning by the rules.

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