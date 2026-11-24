First, some housekeeping.

I struggle with wanting to not overwhelm you guys with emails. We are working on a plan to let people opt out of things like the 4 Things to Know or recipes, etc. I don’t want to spam you.

I do, however, want to make sure you all are informed. As you know, my deep concern is how so much news these days is spin, not fact. So one of the things we have done is subscribe to the major news outlets so you guys can sift through stuff here, and, where possible, we can provide gift links so you don’t have to buy all the news subscriptions. Where not possible, we can summarize things for you.

Related to all of this, the other day I noticed a conversation on social media about how no conservative sites really do a direct morning briefing of what the big headlines are and what’s going on in Washington — like a Politico Playbook that is written by and for conservatives.

When I ran RedState, I did something like that every morning on my own initiative. It was designed to serve as a morning briefing for talk radio and conservatives. Today, I release my show notes at noon with what I’m going to talk about on the show. But I think it could be useful to a lot of people to have something to wake up to, with what to expect as the day is starting — things that can be fleshed out in the noontime show notes, but important news with which to start the day.

I’m going to try an experiment below my big piece. Your input is appreciated on whether it is useful. I’m relying on Claude to help be build it and scour the headlines. I am putting it here because I’m loath to send you out another email. You can skip it, ignore it, or read it. But I’m hoping it might provide a bit of value to the start of your morning, in addition to the big story of the day, which is, of course, NVIDIA.

If the American economy were to slide into recession, but for one sexual deviant returning to his job, we would not have a strong economy. That is nonetheless President Trump’s argument for putting Jensen Huang back in charge of NVIDIA, less than a week after NVIDIA’s board chairman told investors the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” The President insists that Huang’s leadership is necessary for the prosperity of the whole American economy.

The lawyers are going to be busy on behalf of everyone who dumped NVIDIA stock on the board’s assurances. Shareholders have already filed a securities class action and a derivative suit, and the company lost roughly $190 billionin market value in a single trading day when the affair came out. Democrats will be busy too, along with a number of Republicans. California’s attorney general says his office will keep investigating, and the three House committee chairmen say the reinstatement changes nothing for their inquiry.

I should disclose that I bought a little NVIDIA on the dip after Huang resigned. I sold it, at a profit, once it became clear he was coming back. I do not want my money riding on one man’s personal conduct, and neither should the country. Given what we are learning about NVIDIA’s accounting and the fact that it can only be run by one man without a succession plan, I think NVIDIA turns out to be a far riskier investment than most people realized.

Huang’s return comes right after the New York Times reported that Alice Huang, one of Jensen’s mistresses, was in contact with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until this fall. U.S. intelligence also has evidence that the man introduced as her husband, Kang Wei, was really her business partner and worked for a Chinese spy agency. This may well be the scandal of the age.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are crying foul. Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott has asked Huang to testify on December 3rd and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on December 10th. House Republican chairmen John Moolenaar, Brian Mast, and Rick Crawford want Huang in a closed-door interview on December 1st. Tom Cotton and other loyal Trump allies are sounding alarms. Knowingly or not, Jensen Huang compromised American national security and let chip technology reach Chinese communists who are not supposed to have it.

The bigger red flags may be inside the administration itself. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a “dramatic shakeup” at NVIDIA and an outside CEO. He has also confronted Lutnick over the Commerce Department’s resistance to blacklisting Megaspeed, the company Alice Huang worked for. The President’s own Treasury Secretary wanted NVIDIA cleaned out, and the President brought the man at the center of it all back in.

Now the President is waving it all away as no big deal. He says the government has “no reason to believe” Huang’s return poses any risk to national security, yet in the same post he urges NVIDIA to keep investigating its compliance with export controls. NVIDIA said it reinstated Huang after input from senior levels of the United States government. The President and Vice President Vance personally worked the phones over the weekend to make it happen.

This is the same President who started a trade war with Canada because he claimed its lumber and car parts were a national security issue. This actual national security issue, however, is no big deal. The same President suspended a war with Iran because he became convinced that keeping at it could lead to a depression. Now he is putting a compromised man back in charge of an important company because he is convinced that Jensen Huang not running NVIDIA could lead to a global recession. The man who posted about Vladimir Putin as “my friend” has had next to nothing to say about Russia trying, twice now, to kill American citizens on allied soil.

In August, Poland disrupted a Russian plot to kill a Ukrainian-American in Warsaw. This week, Denmark accused Russian intelligence of planning and starting an attempt to kill Albert Vasiliev, a Ukrainian-American rapper, at a concert near Copenhagen in September. Danish authorities stopped three men in a car full of guns and knives near the venue, charged two of them with attempted murder, and are expelling Russia’s defense attaché. The president of the European Commission called it an attack on EU soil.

The President of the United States, meanwhile, is busy posting the iconic photograph from the aftermath of his own assassination attempt, doctored so that Jensen Huang stands in his place holding up a red bra while an NVIDIA flag flies where Old Glory did. That is disrespectful to the family of Corey Comperatore, who died at Butler shielding his family, and to the two men wounded beside him. It also cheapens the President’s own experience and turns the whole thing into a joke.

Again, if one sexual deviant’s termination can cause a global recession, the American economy is not stable. If it is a house built on one man, it will collapse and take our 401(k)s with it. NVIDIA’s growth already leans on circular financing, in which the company invests in the customers who then buy its chips. That is not the profile of a company the entire economy should be propped on.

Many people are speculating that this could be the end of the Trump Administration or could get the President impeached. I do not think that is true. He will limp on into lame duck status. The Vice President, however, was his henchman on this and pressured the NVIDIA board to bring Huang back. Only four sitting vice presidents have ever been elected directly to the presidency, and JD Vance’s boss just hitched Vance’s wagon to a man who slept with a suspected Chinese asset. The fallout might not take out the President, but it could cripple the Vice President.

We are only beginning to uncover the problems with Jensen Huang in charge of NVIDIA, from the circular deals to what he might actually have known about the compromise of national security. All of it will come back to haunt an administration that appears to be putting profit over national security.

Frankly, the American people just rejected Ken Paxton. James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since 1988, and ninety percent of voters said corruption was a major problem. By doubling down on Jensen Huang, the President is doubling down on everything voters rejected in November. There will be a presidential election in 2028, and the GOP must start winning back House and Senate seats, not to mention the Texas and Georgia legislatures before the 2030 governor’s races and redistricting. If the GOP does not make a serious pivot away from an increasingly pay-to-play Trump Administration, voters will deliver another beat down that could set the party back a generation.

Three weeks ago, the American people went to the polls, except for the third of Republicans who still identify as Republicans but do not support President Trump. MAGA voted. The rest of the party did not. The Democrats won a historic landslide. Three weeks removed from it, the President and a large segment of his party have decided to answer the voters with a middle finger and a red bra in a doctored photograph. The damage to the GOP is not over.

Prepare for the Day

Tuesday, November 24th

What Hit the Wires Overnight

The administration blacklists the company at the center of the Nvidia scandal. Hours after Huang got his job back, the Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist, which bars the Singapore-based firm from buying advanced American chips without a license. Megaspeed is accused of funneling Nvidia chips to China, which it denies, and Alice Huang is a former executive there. Fox Business and Bloomberg both note that Nvidia’s own website listed Megaspeed as a preferred cloud partner.

The Fed is still in the business of raising rates. New York Fed President John Williams said Monday night that inflation remains too high and signaled more rate hikes are possible, with his comments pointing toward a hike at the Fed’s December 8th and 9th meeting. He did not rule out raising rates at consecutive meetings, which puts Wednesday’s inflation report squarely in the spotlight.

The Iowa blast is back on. President Trump ordered the Army on Monday to hold off on blowing up nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant until the courts and Iowa’s incoming governor weighed in. By Monday evening the Eighth Circuit had declined to block the detonation, and the Army now says it will detonate the material Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports.

South Korea briefly told an island to take shelter. Several Russian military planes flew into South Korea’s air defense zone Tuesday morning local time, and Seoul ordered residents of Ulleung Island into shelters for three minutes before lifting the order. South Korea scrambled fighter jets, and its military says the planes never entered South Korean airspace itself.

What Everyone Is Talking About

Wall Street now runs on one man’s job status. After Nvidia’s board unanimously put Huang back in charge on Monday, the stock rose thirty-one and a half percent, just shy of its best day since 2000. The Nasdaq jumped six and a half percent and the Dow rose 1,448 points to 49,595, only one trading day after the S&P 500 and the Dow had closed in correction territory. Capitol Hill is far less euphoric. Huang will testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3rd and is expected to sit for two days of interviews with three House committees next week, while Republicans such as Pete Ricketts and John Cornyn are openly questioning the decision.

The hush money conviction gets a second life in federal court. A panel of the Second Circuit ruled Monday that a lower court judge erred in keeping President Trump’s New York case in state court, which gives him a new path to seek dismissal of the conviction on immunity grounds. The Hill calls it his biggest legal victory yet in the effort to move the thirty-four-count case out of New York’s courts.

The President picks a 2028 fight. In a rare presidential speech at the Justice Department on Monday, the President went after Gavin Newsom for commuting five hundred forty-eight death sentences to life without parole, and he called the inmates “Newsom’s monsters.” Every one of those sentences came out of state courts, so it is hard to see what the federal government can actually reverse. It is easy to see the politics, though, because Newsom is a likely 2028 candidate and the President just handed him the fight he wanted.

Russia had a bad weekend at sea and a worrying one in orbit. Ukraine used seven naval drones to sink the Russian corvette Merkury at the port of Benghazi in Libya, President Zelenskyy said, far from the Black Sea. At the same time, German media report that NATO intelligence services believe Russia plans to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into space this year, a claim the Kremlin dismissed as not worth taking seriously.

Iran wants to test the blockade. Tehran is reportedly readying tankers to run the American naval blockade, and the President told Fox News on Sunday that if Iran tries it, “they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.” Iran International reports that he is still weighing whether to hold off on renewed strikes despite Israeli pressure for a joint campaign.

The President’s Day

Capitol Hill

The Court

The justices hear no arguments this week. The December sitting opens Monday, November 30th, with a Georgia case, Crowther v. Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, which asks whether employees of schools that take federal money can sue for sex discrimination in employment under Title IX. The Eleventh Circuit said they cannot, and the petitioners say that broke with every other circuit to consider the question.

Markets and Money