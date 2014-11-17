Leon already wrote about this polling earlier. More Americans dislike Obamacare. Along comes this epic tweet from Glenn Thrush of the Politico, a member of the Circle of Jerksâ„¢, formerly known as the Gang of 500, which members of the Circle of Jerks themselves came up with (that’d be the DC-NYC political press):

Enrollment booming and Gallup says ObamaCare approval hits new low… Obama's failure as a communicator in 2 stories http://t.co/TiHp2qfbnc — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) November 17, 2014

Got that.

If only Obama was a better communicator people would realize how great the benefits are that they’re enrolling into.

Or, how about people are being forced into a system they don’t want? It is amazing that reporters, and Thrush is not alone, can look at enrollment numbers coupled with growing unpopularity and think Barack Obama just needs to give a better speech.

Their God-King fails them.

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