If The Election Were Held Today, Mitt Romney Would Win
Just under a month ago, I noted to much criticism that were the election held that day Mitt Romney would lose. The right did not like it, but it was the simple truth. At the time, Romney was flailing about badly without a coherent message. I wrote that...
Just under a month ago, I noted to much criticism that were the election held that day Mitt Romney would lose. The right did not like it, but it was the simple truth. At the time, Romney was flailing about badly without a coherent message. I wrote that he could turn it around, but at that time he had not. Well, who knew Mitt Romney’s | Read More »