The New York Times had a story over the weekend that an internal polling memo shows the Democrats must get black voters mobilized ASAP to win. If black voters do not get mobilized, the Democrats are toast.

Within a day of the New York Times story, a flyer was found on cars parked at a Fayetteville, NC church for Sunday service. The flyer had a picture of a lynching. The words on top of the picture were “Sen. Kay Hagan (D-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Kay Hagan

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard4% Doesn’t Win. Obama’s Impeachment will Begin!”

The media has yet to ask Sen. Kay Hagan (D-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Kay Hagan

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard4% to denounce the flyer. In fact, Democrats in North Carolina are embracing the flyer. They must have black voters turn out for them.

Back in 1998, two weeks before the Georgia general election, flyers began circulating in black communities around metro Atlanta with pictures of burning crosses and KKK members. The text in the flyers claimed Georgia would see a return to that if black voters did not vote.

Just a few years ago, Congressman Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Lewis

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% and then Mayor Shirley Franklin of Atlanta participated in an advertisement for John Eaves, the Democrats’ candidate for Chairman of the Fulton County Commission. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Lewis

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% claimed that if Eaves lost, Republicans in charge would be more dangerous than fighting off firehoses and “the dogs in the street” in the Civil Rights era.

They concluded their call with the admonition that “your very life may depend” on electing John Eaves. Oh yes, I have a copy of the advertisement.

For all the talk about Republicans and outreach into the black community, it is worth noting just how much the Democrats have invested in both keeping racial wounds from being healed and convincing black voters that Republicans want to kill them or send them back into slavery.

The Democrats get out the vote strategy is dependent on keeping black voters in a state of fear. Meanwhile, like an abusive spouse, the Democrats’ keep failing the black community while demanding black voters turn out to vote for them.

We will never get past old wounds nationally as long as Democrats profit from racial intimidation.

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