This is who the Democrats have put up to be the Governor of Georgia:

She sided with the rioters. She chased off and blamed the police. A crime wave started that she refused to accept responsibility for.

And then she decided to blame white people generally.

I’ll pass.

Bottoms is having trouble getting younger black men to vote for her because they remember what she turned Atlanta into and how it hurt their access to jobs in the city and safety for their families.

She’s having trouble getting white voters to vote for her because they also remember her refusal to accept responsibility for her decisions, while she blamed white people generally for their ignorance and complicity in decisions they had nothing to do with.

The willingness of the former mayor to blanketly blame a race of people for things is unsettling and unsettled a lot of people in 2020 — so many, in fact, that she could not run for re-election then. Amazingly, Democrats nominated her now.

About That Paxton Leak

Here is Mark Davis, a Paxton defender, in Texas:

Leaked audio of Paxton has come out that his hands are tied and he is not really running his campaign.

Paxton has bent over backwards to coddle and love on conservative voices in Texas who regularly and reliably defend a man whose own staff turned him into the authorities for corruption. He gives them access. They defend him.

But here is the God’s honest truth.

Paxton is not just a lazy campaigner, he is a terrible fundraiser. I know one Texas billionaire who has contributed to the national effort to help Paxton, who has not contributed to Paxton directly simply because Paxton has never bothered to even call the guy. You can fault the billionaire, but the reality is billionaires want to asked. Paxton has not asked.

Paxton has not asked many people for money, and they have, unsurprisingly, not opened their checkbooks to him.

Campaign finance rules make it impossible for Paxton to coordinate with outside groups. Paxton believes his campaign is being run by DC establishment types because those outside groups have the money Paxton does not have because he has failed to raise the money. If Paxton were to direct their efforts, or attempt to, he’d be violating federal campaign finance laws.

That’s just the basic legal reality.

Paxton is a weak fundraiser who has failed to pick up the phone. The most amazing part of all of that is that Paxton is so eager to swindle other people out of money it is amazing he won’t just ask them. Maybe these guys should leave their wallets out so Paxton can just pilfer their money and their pens. He’s good at that.