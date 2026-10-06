Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
Oct 6Edited

Here in the Georgia governor's race, I think we will dodge the Dem bullet simply because Bottoms' record is so bad. Jackson would have helped himself if he'd distanced himself from Trump, but if he had he would not have won the primary. That said, Bottoms' most effective ads are those where she ties Jackson to Trump with his own ass-kissing quotes, and at a time when the closeness of the race is strong evidence that Georgia is no longer Trump Country -- as was previously shown by Brian Kemp's drubbing of the Trump endorsed election denier David Purdue. The good news is that people understand that Jackson has the skills to be a good governor and will continue in Kemp's style, not Trump's. In Texas, however, Paxton has nothing to defuse the stench of Trumpkinism from himself, as he has been the most loyal of also corrupt loyalists to the most corrupt president in history. As you mentioned yesterday, Erick, corruption is a major issue for voters across the board. This will be a big problem for Trump adjacent candidates and is the main reason we will lose the House, and possibly the Senate, as well.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
Oct 6

She is indeed the bottoms of the barrel. A great reminder why it is important to watch White Guilt ( now streaming).

Stereotyping is the mark of intellectual laziness and the tool of racists ( whether they be black or white)

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