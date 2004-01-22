The Boston Globe, a typical liberal newspaper is reporting that

Republican staff members of the US Senate Judiciary Commitee infiltrated opposition computer files for a year, monitoring secret strategy memos and periodically passing on copies to the media, Senate officials told The Globe.

From the spring of 2002 until at least April 2003, members of the GOP committee staff exploited a computer glitch that allowed them to access restricted Democratic communications without a password. Trolling through hundreds of memos, they were able to read talking points and accounts of private meetings discussing which judicial nominees Democrats would fight -- and with what tactics. Of course the article gives little mention of what was found -- strategies to block certain nominees because of race and strategies to demagogue other nominees.

If the roles were reversed we'd hear a lot more about what Republican memos were saying and less on how the Dems got the memos.