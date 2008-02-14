For the first time since Saturday, I feel alive. By Sunday evening, I would have preferred death.

I've been confined to the bed since I landed Sunday morning, coming back from Washington. I contracted the flu, despite getting the flu shot. Hence my absence on here.

In addition to the flu, though, to make it more fun, I also contracted some sort of bacterial infection in my lungs. It's been a rough week. But today I have moved downstairs to the couch, though I think I may soon be off to bed.