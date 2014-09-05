Well, they did’t fire me.

I’ll be filling in for Rush Limbaugh again today. Unfortunately, I’ll be in Atlanta, so the actual golden EIB microphone will not be with me, nor the Attila the Hun Chair. But I’ll still on a local channel near you.

You can also listen live right here via my home station, WSB in Atlanta. Then I’ll be back on starting at 4pm ET for my own show running to 7pm ET.

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