I’m exhausted from covering dead children in Minnesota, Charlie Kirk, and 9/11.

I’m out of words.

Here’s all I can muster this morning.

Donald Trump is term-limited and will be gone by January 21, 2029. He is not a dictator.

Democracy is not under attack.

The nation will keep having elections that swing back and forth between the parties.

There is no permanence in politics.

We are not at war with each other unless we choose to be.

There is evil in the world and we keep seeing it, but many of those you think are evil also think you are evil and you do not know each other, which makes it easier to think each other is evil when, in fact, you just have profoundly different views on what would make the world better.

If you read the last one and thought “yes, but” you might need to unplug from politics instead of justifying the evil on the other side of your political tribe.

And if you’re still defensive and want to reflect on the evil we have all seen and I am not dismissing but you someone think I am, you really ought to touch some grass for a bit. You’ll be okay.

We are not in an authoritarian or totalitarian state.

I’m pretty big on empathy, sympathy, and loving your neighbor and I think every person who publicly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination should be driven from polite society because only the depraved and demonic celebrate the death of innocent people. And I’m really shocked by how many public school teachers have cheered on the assassination. These people should be nowhere near our children.

There is no constitutional crisis.

Trans people are not being killed by those who disagree with transgenderism as a concept. Many of us think it is mental illness and many of you are proving us right.

Fighting fire with fire gets everyone burned, and making every hill one to die on gets everyone killed.

Words are not violence, and physical violence against words must be punished.

Believing that embracing or advocating for conservative or Christian positions or not being a leftist is acceptable and is neither violence nor hostility. It is disagreement. If you cannot understand that people have vehement disagreements and, instead, decide the other side deserves what they get because of their views, you are part of the problem.

These truths are self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

Truth trumps tribe. Ballots trump bullets.

Lastly, God is still on the throne and we’re all going to be okay.

I leave you with this, from yesterday.