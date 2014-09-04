Iâ€™m filling in for Rush Limbaugh
I’ll be filling in for Rush Limbaugh today and tomorrow. Unfortunately, I’ll be in Atlanta, so the actual golden EIB microphone will not be with me, nor the Attila the Hun Chair. But I’ll still on a local channel near you. You can also listen live r
I’ll be filling in for Rush Limbaugh today and tomorrow. Unfortunately, I’ll be in Atlanta, so the actual golden EIB microphone will not be with me, nor the Attila the Hun Chair. But I’ll still on a local channel near you.
You can also listen live right here via my home station, WSB in Atlanta.
The post I’m filling in for Rush Limbaugh appeared first on RedState.