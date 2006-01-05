I went to an alumni dinner last night for my law school. A college and law school friend was coordinating it and I knew he'd want to go out afterwards (otherwise I'm not inclined to go to alumni events).

We ate. Then we went to watch the Rose Bowl. Now, he and I went to Prague back in March. His wife worked at my law firm and the firm took all the attorneys and spouses to Prague for a few days. We stayed out till early in the morning on several occasions. We did fine.

Good grief! I stayed up till 1am and I am hurting this morning. I feel like I was run over. At least I didn't have to catch a plane to Atlanta this morning like him.

And the Rose Bowl. What a good game. Wow.