I have a client who wanted to scream bloody murder over an accuasation that did not name her, but she though was about her.

I told her not to do it because, like in junior high, the first one to cackle laid the egg. She took my advice and has come out ahead.

In the same way, Kerry tonight had to constantly say he was not a flip-flopper, a panderer, or a liberal. Even when Bush did not bring it up, Kerry had to say it. He must know it stuck and that will only make it stick more.

Kerry did himself no favors, while Bush did himself plenty good. The prolife questions killed Kerry. "I'm prolife but want prolife prochoice judges who won't impose my Catholic faith I believe in until I don't" does not cut it.