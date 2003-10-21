I'm really enjoying blogging, though I doubt I have very many regular readers. At the same time, the initial stamina that kept me blogging constantly is wearing off as responsibilities creep up on the horizon. I've been practicing law for three years and I have been to hearings and court on more things in past two weeks than I ever have before.

So, for my schedule, I've got a hearing tomorrow that will be sad and messy. This followed by today's oral surgery (hence the light blogging).

Lots of fun this week is shaping up to be.