Catesby Leigh, writing in the Weekly Standard, does not really care for the World War II Memorial.

Using lots of big words and architectural terms, and finding some good in with the bad, he makes clear that it should have been an Arch De Triumphe located somewhere else in the city. It kinda seems like he'd have preferred to be the designer and he'd have liked it if he designed it.

I saw the memorial when I was in Washington in March. I thought it was tasteful, calming, and simple, but inspiring -- like the men and women who brought this country through the war. It was not overstated and, I thought, only slightly understated.

The only addition I would have made would have been either an awe inspiring statute of the "everyman" soldier, or a relief in marble of the war effort on the home front and the front lines.

I liked that there were no imposing statues of Patton and Eisenhower and Bradley, etc. They are focused on frequently. The every man is ignored.

All in all, I think people will like the memorial. Architects might not. Tough.