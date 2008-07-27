The following is circulating rapidly around the internets. In fact, it is circulating faster than the "Barack Hussein Obama is a closet jihadist" chain emails of yore.

Hello everyone,

As you know I am not a very political person. I just wanted to pass along that Senator Obama came to Bagram Afghanistan for about an hour on his visit to "The War Zone". I wanted to share with you what happened.

He got off the plane and got into a bullet proof vehicle, got to the area to meet with the Major General (2 Star) who is the commander here at Bagram. As the Soldiers where lined up to shake his hand he blew them off and didn't say a word as he went into the conference room to meet the General. As he finished, the vehicles took him to the ClamShell (pretty much a big top tent that military personnel can play basketball or work out in with weights) so he could take his publicity pictures playing basketball. He again shunned the opportunity to talk to Soldiers to thank them for their service. So really he was just here to make a showing for the American's back home that he is their candidate for President. I think that if you are going to make an effort to come all the way over here you would thank those that are providing the freedom that they are providing for you. I swear we got more thanks from the NBA Basketball Players or the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders than from one of the Senators, who wants to be the President of the United States. I just don't understand how anyone would want him to be our Commander-and-Chief. It was almost that he was scared to be around those that provide the freedom for him and our great country. If this is blunt and to the point I am sorry but I wanted you all to know what kind of caliber of person he really is. What you see in the news is all fake. In service, CPT Jeffrey S. Porter Battle Captain TF Wasatch American Soldier

This is probably not true. The other anti-Obama chain emails were Snoped to oblivion.

But . . . but . . . that people *who really aren't paying all that much attention* would accept this email at face value is Obama's problem. He may or may not have blown off the troops. We can only guess.

A large number of not-very-involved-in-politics people in fly over country in areas Obama must win have a propensity to accept, at face value, these emails about Obama. (Most Americans, after all, hear about stuff like this and rapidly deduce a nutshell image of the type of person they are dealing with. That person tends to blow off American troops and have friends who tend to try to blow up troops.)

I dare say more people more quickly came to the conclusion that this email was, if not true in an of itself, based on a factual event, than did people come to the conclusion that the John Edwards scandal is true.

100 days of fun left, folks.