When I declared war on Ken Calvert I made two points. First, his appointment is a sign the House GOP Leadership does not get it and they need to get it to win back the House. Second, unless we scalp a Republican, the GOP Leadership will not take us seriously.

And as I've tried to say more delicately, it's not that they don't treat me seriously, they don't treat *you* seriously. They don't. If you don't believe me, ask John Linder, a member of the House GOP Steering Committee. Today in the Atlanta Journal, Linder says

"I really don't pay much attention to blogs," he said. "You can say anything on those blogs without any attribution and get away with it."

Liberal blogs have been influential, the Georgia lawmaker acknowledged. But he dismissed their conservative counterparts, saying, "I don't pay any attention to them." So when you are calling Capitol Hill to complain about immigration, remember how seriously Republican leaders treat you.

And then think how much more seriously they treat you after we've scalped Ken Calvert.