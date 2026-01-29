A new video has come out from over a week ago of Alex Pretti. He was an aggressive agitator at an event and spat on and at immigration agents. Some on the Left insist it is an AI-generated video, but multiple media outlets have said it is Pretti. The BBC is one of the outlets confirming the video and that it “appears to be” Pretti.

Some on the right are, through implication, suggesting Pretti got what he deserved. That is wrong and unfortunate. Some on the left suggest agents killed Pretti on Saturday as an act of revenge for the prior encounter. That, too, is wrong and unfortunate.

We know that Pretti died after being disarmed by border patrol agents. It was not a murder. It was a tragedy. It did not have to happen. We also now know that Pretti’s gun did not discharge.

I think we can, in good faith now, say that Pretti was active in the operations to disrupt the border patrol and immigration agents and was not just observing. Also, I keep going back to the fact that had Walz and Frey helped immigration agents, instead of rallying mobs, Pretti would be alive.

But we can add something else now, too.

Had local police detained Pretti in his last altercation and arrested him for interference, or had federal agents done so, he’d be alive now. Ignoring the small problems can lead to big problems. Had the system worked to deter law breaking, Pretti would be alive.

Pretti died, probably thinking he was on the right side of history. But the side he was on created an immigration nightmare in the country, allowing an open border, then protecting illegal immigrants over American citizens and resident aliens who are our neighbors.

The Left, perversely, keeps protecting the non-white lawbreakers in the nation, convinced that the nation and our system of government is systemically racist. Listen to progressive activist Cameron Kasky, who really articulates the Left’s view on this. He is one of the gun control activists from Parkland High School.

That should sound insane to you. Progressive critical theorists reject blame for individuals and place it on systems. You are just part of the system. They are part of the system, and they, the non white illegal aliens who arrive in this land, considered stolen by the left, have a moral virtue you lack.

In this vein, the Left has created a series of lies they tell themselves.

First, the country is stolen land, so somehow the nation is illegitimate.

Second, the people who stole the land created a racist system that must be torn down.

Third, non-white people are oppressed and, therefore virtuous.

Fourth, crossing the border into the stolen land is not a crime (it actually is a misdemeanor the first time in and escalates after that).

Fifth, there are now so many illegal aliens here that they cannot be deported because that would be too complicated for the systemically racist nation of land thieves who are not capable of doing so.

Essentially, the Left, through Joe Biden, said the border was sealed. Then, when shown that the border was not sealed, they said Congress must act to seal it. Then, when Donald Trump sealed it without Congress doing anything, they said there are too many illegal aliens here, and we cannot deport them all without wrecking the economy, local communities, etc. And, even if we could, the systemically racist nation built on stolen land has no moral right to do so.