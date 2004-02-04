Mark A. Kilmer, discussing the Massachusetts Supreme Court's advisory opinion that nothing less than full marriage rights for gays is constitutional says, "These judges should be removed, but in such a way as not to interfere with the independence of legitimate judicial decision-making."

I think impeachment is the best option. It is hard to accomplish, but if there is significant "will of the people" behind the effort it will work. That would send a strong signal to judges everywhere that they should reign in their activism.

The problem is becoming quite clear. Judges think they can get away with agressive activism because they haven't been held accountable and don't think they will.

So, either scrap the budget of the judiciary and suffer a court injunction against the budget cut (you wait, they'll do it) or impeach activists.