Having practiced election law since 2000, it is pretty obvious to me that mistakes happen. There is no such thing as the perfect election, despite Herculean efforts of well meaning people of many political parties. A perfect election will never happen and can never happen.

Groups hoping for a Democratic victory are rampantly committing voter fraud.

Voter error is the chief reason for a lack of perfect elections. In Florida, voters experienced the infamous butterfly ballot that, though confusing, did not have fundamental errors on it. Likewise were voters who tried to cast votes with dimpled chads or scantron sheets that were not filled in completely or were filled in too lightly. Without getting rid of voters we will never get rid of imperfect elections. Of course, without voters what's the point? Poll worker error is another reason for imperfect elections. The design of the butterfly ballot in Florida was a worker problem that became a voter problem. Often, well meaning people working polls try to help the situation and make it worse. The introduction of electronic voting in Georgia presented that problem. Poll workers were trying to help voters unfamiliar with new machines and, in the process, unintentionally violated Georgia law. Partisan politics is the other reason for imperfect elections. Democrats accuse Republicans of voter intimidation and Republicans accuse Democrats of voter fraud. Unfortunately, we will always have crooks. But, there are ways to prevent voter intimidation and voter fraud. Interestingly, in the 2000 election, accusations were rampant that Republicans were engaged in voter intimidation, yet no credible examples were found. There were, however, numerous proven instances of voter fraud, mostly in the inner-city. Voter intimidation is one of those myths of elections. It has happened and can happen, but it is usually more figment of imagination than actual intimidation. In 2000, Cynthia McKinney, the village idiot from Georgia who is soon to return to Congress, was videotaped using a bullhorn to bully voters into casting votes. Generally, voter intimidation is just a scare tactic the Democrats pull out when they need to motivate an otherwise unmotivated black population. Want to know that Kerry is doing poorly among blacks? Watch how often Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton get out to accuse Bush of being a Confederate hitman. Wait . . . it's already happening. Voter fraud, on the other hand, is real, regular, and reoccurring. I will not go through the litany of facts in places like Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, and Georgia. Attention to the tactic is already on going. The only way to combat fraud is to sign up and work the polls as an honest poll worker, become a poll watcher, and, if a lawyer, join a task force. Today I spent time gearing up for the election effort as an attorney for the Georgia Republican Party and Bush-Cheney 2004. If you have skills as an attorney, or can take time to be a poll watcher, I encourage you to do so. Voter fraud is real and happening. There are those outside the mainstream who very much want to steal the election. It would be unfair if I didn't point out that there are those on both sides who will use fraud. It would be dishonest to not point out that groups hoping for a Democratic victory are rampantly committing voter fraud. It is rare for a Democratic group to claim Republicans are committing voter fraud. Democrats only accuse Republicans of voter intimidation. While I dispute that it happens other than among Democrats intimidating minorities into keeping the party line, it is a constant Democratic refrain. It is rare to hear the Democrats, generally the non-DNC groups on the left, complain about voter fraud. It is the Republicans who scream vote fraud. When a party is desperate for power, voter fraud becomes a tool of choice. The left wants power desperately. While the Democratic party is not involved, many lefty leaning groups are doing everything they can to recapture the White House. Both sides should play fair. If you disagree with me, that is fine. Either way, sign up now with your local party to be a poll watcher. There is still time.