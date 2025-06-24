This is one extra thing you need to know this afternoon and it is really, really important for you to know the context.

CNN, right now, has a story with the headline:

“Exclusive: Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, sources say”

The lead reporter on this story is Natasha Bertrand.

The story uses exclusive “sources” to discredit President Trump’s claim of eliminating Iran’s nuclear program. The “sources” claim we have only set them back by months.

Here are the two pieces of relevant context.

First, the Israelis, who have an existential interest in setting Iran back a long time, have done their intelligence assessment and concluded that Iran has been set back years.

Second, if Natasha Bertrand’s name sounds familiar, it is because she was the first reporter to use “sources” to claim Hunter Biden’s laptop story in the New York Post was Russian disinformation.

Her headline then:

“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say”

I think you cannot process her current story based on anonymous deep state sources without also processing that she was the reporter the Biden Team used to discredit the truth when it came to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

What do you think is more likely?

The attack did not set back Iran or anti-Trump bureaucrats are trying to make a successful attack look bad to discredit the President and the military.