This has been a long time in coming. After much prayer and thought, I have decided to leave my law practice. In the next week, I will take on the duties of Blogmaster of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, helping them set up a website to focus on consumer issues and educating the public on energy.

The job duties will involve me using my grassroots and political skills, while also using the research and writing skills I developed in law school. I am very excited by the prospect. For the past year I have had a growing realization that I am burning out on the practice of law. While i love the law, the day to day practice has been something I enjoy less and less.

I'll be keeping my law license and I'll be staying active in the Georgia political community -- including writing for Peach Pundit and RedState. I'll work from Macon and travel as needed to Washington, D.C.

Thanks to all of you who have been encouraging me and praying with me on this.