i guess I need to get an HSDPA or EVDO card for my laptop so I can stay connected to the net. I have a Blackberry at the office that can act as a modem, but it does not have a Mac driver -- which was originally why I wanted the upgrade to the new Blackberry.

But, to be honest, were I surfing the web I'd be just as likely to be doing it for myself than for work, so I might as well put a laptop modem on my dime.

The problem is that the two cards for Cingular's HSDPA network don't have Mac drivers yet. Though I'm told both cards will have drivers by the first of April.

Nice.