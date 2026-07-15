Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Bill's avatar
Bill
13m

Hear that? Canton, GA, is giving you a standing ovation. Well written.

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Laura Walters's avatar
Laura Walters
13m

Thanks for explaining this.

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