Interesting article over at Brainwash.

In its efforts to undermine the means of electronic music theft, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has initiated lawsuits to ban search engines that can also be used for perfectly legitimate file-sharing purposes. Courts have decided that some are legal, while others -- Napster, for example -- do not pass muster, simply based on perceptions of whether they are meant to foster piracy.

So now the government is going to decide what properties a search engine can have, and what it can and cannot look for? Yikes! It's enough to make a good conservative want to toss the whole area of law out the window.