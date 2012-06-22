I’ll be filling in for Neal Boortz today and at 10:00 a.m. ET I will break a news story about Eric Holder and the Justice Department. The Talkmaster’s show runs live from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can listen to it live by going right here. Additionally, the call in number is 1-877-310-2100.

Tune in by 10:00 a.m. ET to hear a new Eric Holder travesty that has not yet been reported.