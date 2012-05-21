I’m filling in for Neal Boortz this morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Then Herman Cain will take over. This morning I’ll get into the Occupy kids rioting in Chicago and the reeducation of Cory Booker.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.

Consider this an open thread.