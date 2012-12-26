In for the Talkmaster Neal Boortz
I’ll be filling in for Neal Boortz today on his nationally syndicated program. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. I’ll be here all week. You can call in at 1-877-310-2100 if you are so inclined. If you can’t find the show...
I’ll be filling in for Neal Boortz today on his nationally syndicated program. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. I’ll be here all week. You can call in at 1-877-310-2100 if you are so inclined. If you can’t find the show on your radio, you can listen live from this link.