"As far as single payer, it works in Canada, it works incredibly well in Scotland." "I would press for universal healthcare. ... I would put forward a comprehensive health care program and fund it with an increase in corporate taxes." "We must have universal healthcare."

"I hate the concept of it, but on a humanitarian basis, you have to [take in Syrian refugees]"

"I support the ban on assault weapons and I also support a slightly longer waiting period to purchase a gun." "I hate the concept of guns." "The Republicans walk the NRA line and refuse even limited restrictions." "I probably identify more as a Democrat."

Updated: Fri Jan 29, 2016