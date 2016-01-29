In His Own Words for 01/29/2016
"As far as single payer, it works in Canada, it works incredibly well in Scotland." "I would press for universal healthcare. ... I would put forward a comprehensive health care program and fund it with an increase in corporate taxes." "We must have uni...
"As far as single payer, it works in Canada, it works incredibly well in Scotland." "I would press for universal healthcare. ... I would put forward a comprehensive health care program and fund it with an increase in corporate taxes." "We must have universal healthcare."
"I hate the concept of it, but on a humanitarian basis, you have to [take in Syrian refugees]"
"I support the ban on assault weapons and I also support a slightly longer waiting period to purchase a gun." "I hate the concept of guns." "The Republicans walk the NRA line and refuse even limited restrictions." "I probably identify more as a Democrat."
Updated: Fri Jan 29, 2016