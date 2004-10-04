A reader, who did not want to leave the comment himself, writes this:

I'm not going to register to comment, but I viewed the high res shout about 12 times, very carefully. I think its clear (and, trusting that Fox News and the NYP isn't lying to save Kerry's butt) that its a pen wrapped in a blot-protecting cloth, which is very natural.

Remember, Kerry writes his speeches by pen and paper, and uses an old inkstyle pen generally to do so. It seems perfectly natural that if he were bringing a special pen, that it was one subject to bleeding, and the last thing he'd want is an inkblot on his jacket during his first national debate. Now, of course, debate rules state that he should have done this ahead of time, and I'm not sure why he didn't do that, but one can think of many an innocent explanation (superstition, force of habit, mistake by his advisors, worry that the ink would run dry, etc etc). Assuming it was a pen, I know that everyone has a favorite pen and, if it was a Mont Blanc or something, you aren't going to leave it with some debate organizer. You're going to take it with you yourself to make sure it doesn't get stolen.

We'll leave it at that.