In Pace
Whatever else history may say about me when Iâ€™m gone, I hope it will record that I appealed to your best hopes, not your worst fears; to your confidence rather than your doubts. My dream is that you will travel the road ahead with libertyâ€™s lamp guiding your steps and opportunityâ€™s arm steadying your way.
--President Ronald W. Reagan
Images courtesy of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, all rights reserved.
In Pace
Diligite justitiam, o judices terrae, o judices terrae.
Justorum animae in manu Dei sunt, et non tanget illos tormentum mortis.
Visi sunt oculis insapientium mori, et aestimata est afflictio exi[s]tus illorum -- illi autem sunt in pace.
Tyrannus impius non habet spem: et si quidem longae vitae erit, in nihilum computabitur.
Princeps autem justus, princeps autem justus, illi autem sunt in pace -- in pace.