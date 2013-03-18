“Mitch McConnell is playing three card monty with the Republican base and thinks we are foolish enough to believe his distractions.” Mitch McConnell wants to clear the air based on my earlier RedState post. In the post, quoting Yahoo! News, I noted McConnell said, “When it came to Obamacare, we gave it everything we have, everything we have, and we just lost.” In response to | Read More »